After anti-vaxxers harassed mobile vaccination units, security guards will accompany them.

Following a lengthy period of harassment and vandalism, security guards will assist in protecting workers at three mobile COVID vaccination units in Jefferson County, Colorado. According to The Gazette, a local publication, the agreement will be in place for the foreseeable future so that the county can continue to host immunization events.

After a driver in neighbouring Gilpin County, where one of the units was contracted to work, approached the van and smashed sections of signage, the county’s public health office was obliged to withdraw back the three mobile units. Staff members had also been verbally harassed by members of the public on September 4, according to Dr. Dawn Comstock, the agency’s executive director.

The attacks were the climax of months of harassment and abuse directed at the units. Someone threw lit fireworks into one of the tents where a unit was operating in a particularly heinous case. All of these incidents were reported to the local police, but the perpetrators had left before they could be apprehended.

Comstock said in a statement that the agency “will not be frightened out of its public health duty.” “We’ve put in place additional security measures to ensure the safety of our employees, and we’ll work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that these few radicals do not impede on the rights of individuals who wish to be vaccinated.”

The health agency has been in talks with the sheriff’s office and other local law enforcement agencies, according to Comstock, regarding whether they would be needed in addition to the enhanced protection. She also inquired about securing financing for security measures from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, but was told that the department was already working with law enforcement around the state to address the problem.

Comstock continued, “They let us know this isn’t just a Jefferson County concern, and they’re working with state law enforcement officials on how to address this problem.”

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has been contacted for comment on this story by this website.

Colorado is slightly ahead of the national average for adult vaccination rates, with around 76 percent of those 18 and older receiving vaccinations. This is a condensed version of the information.