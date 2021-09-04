After anti-Maskers harassed a student at a Texas elementary school, the school was forced to hire security.

About 30 anti-mask protestors arrived on the campus of Bennie L. Cole Elementary School at 7:30 a.m. on Friday morning. The demonstrators were protesting the Northside Independent School District’s (NISD) policy of requiring children to wear masks. The district is located northwest of San Antonio in central Texas.

The demonstrators yelled at a student on school grounds, telling him he needed to take off his mask, according to NISD executive director of communications Barry Perez, who spoke to the San Antonio news website MySA.com.

Perez continued, “He went to the counselors because he was disturbed.”

The protestors allegedly addressed Tod Kuenning, the school’s principal, and “made a commotion,” according to a Friday email from the school to parents. District police were forced to intervene due to the altercation. Protesters were asked to leave by police. They left without being apprehended.

According to Perez, the school has sought police protection for the next week in case the demonstrators return.

Mask mandates exist in at least 108 of Texas’ 1,247 public school districts. While this represents only 8.5 percent of the state’s total school districts, it does contain five of the state’s largest. Over 10% of the state’s 5.4 million students are concentrated in only five districts.

In spite of a restriction established by the state’s Republican Governor Greg Abbott in July, these 108 school districts have made masks mandatory. Abbott has threatened to punish officials who implement mask mandates $1,000. However, due to challenges disputing his jurisdiction to declare the order, it has not been enforced.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, the Texas Education Agency announced on August 19 that the prohibition would be enforced once the legal challenges were addressed.

Meanwhile, through August 29, Texas public schools self-reported 27,353 student cases of COVID-19 and 4,447 staff cases, according to WFAA.

In Texas, the topic of school mask mandates has heightened tensions between parents and schools.

An irate parent ripped the face mask off a teacher in the Eanes Independent School District (EISD) in Austin, Texas, last month. When parents complained that they couldn’t hear her speak through her face mask, another EISD instructor was yelled at.

