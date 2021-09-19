After an organizer stated that some Republicans would speak, rallygoers slammed Republican silence.

Republican lawmakers were chastised by several rally attendees for not speaking at the “Justice for J6” demonstration on Saturday. Former Trump campaign employee Matt Braynard, who organized the rally, indicated that members of Congress would speak.

The “Justice for J6” event showed solidarity for those detained and charged in connection with the Capitol disturbances on January 6.

“It’ll be massive… In a July 30 interview with the right-leaning media site Real America’s Voice, Braynard said, “We’re going to push back against the bogus narrative that there was an insurgency.” “We’ll have a number of high-profile speakers there. Members of Congress are going to speak.”

On Bannon’s show on July 30, Matt Braynard made the following announcement about today’s rally: “It’s going to be massive… We’ll have a number of high-profile speakers there… Members of Congress are going to speak.” pic. twitter.com/meuFEZ7C7l

19 September 2021 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski)

At the event on Saturday, no members of Congress spoke. According to Spectrum News, three House Republican candidates spoke at the event: Joe Kent of Washington, Mike Collins of Georgia, and Jeff Zink of Arizona. They aren’t elected authorities.

“There have been some members of Congress who have stepped forward and helped lead this struggle, and we owe them a debt of gratitude,” Braynard told the publication. “However, there is an issue. There are far too many people who haven’t taken action.”

The lack of conservative legislators at the rally enraged rally attendees.

“Where is [Republican House Minority Leader Kevin] McCarthy?” cried one activist in the rally gathering. McConnell, the [Republican Senate Minority Leader], is nowhere to be found. The Washington Times reported, “They’re all useless.”

“They’re cowards because they’re not standing up for those constitutional rights,” Steve Merkel, a demonstrator from Baltimore, Maryland, told the New York Times. They are intended to be safeguarded. They’re what I call political animals who are terrified of negative media coverage.”

“It’s incredibly upsetting none of them came,” Casey Crawford, a J6 demonstrator from Missouri, told the Times.

“You see recordings of Congresswoman Greene standing outside the jail cell, stating she wanted to get in and make sure everything was okay,” Crawford stated. “They put on these displays to make it seem like they care… but they don’t take the position that you do. This is a condensed version of the information.