After an online boast: ‘Dad and I Were One of the First Inside,’ a father and son were charged in a Capitol riot.

A father and son are facing federal criminal charges after boasting online about being among the first to rush the federal building during the January 6 Capitol brawl.

Daryl Johnson, 50, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, and his son, Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin, Minnesota, were arrested earlier this month and charged with four federal felonies. Entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive behavior in a restricted facility, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and marching, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building are among the allegations.

Prosecutors said they were directed to the Johnsons after many people alerted them to social media postings from Daniel boasting, “We stormed capitol hill” and “Lol Dad and I were one of the first ones inside,” according to the indictment prosecuting both men.

Daniel also posted multiple videos from inside the Capitol building to his Snapchat account and publicly commented on a friend’s Facebook page, writing, “I was one of the first ones inside the capital building.”

Daniel stated that Antifa inflicted damage to the building and that “Trump supporters were restraining the Antifa people” in the days following the violent assault.

He said on Facebook, “I was there the media story is total garbage.”

A search warrant of Daniel’s Facebook account revealed a number of politically charged posts made around the time of the riots, which officials say proves he was present during the disturbance.

Several images of the Johnsons in the building illegally during the riot helped to identify them. Surveillance camera and a news film released on ITV’s YouTube channel both recorded them. Daryl was also seen at the Capitol brawl wearing the same outfits he had worn in other photos he had shared on his Facebook page.

The images were sent to the St. Ansgar police department for assessment by federal officials. The identify of the Johnsons was established by Officer Lane Schutjer and Detective Bruce Hemann.

Daryl’s father, as well as Daniel’s grandfather, were both former mayors of St. Ansgar, according to Schutjer. Norman Johnson was mayor for one term, from 2017 to 2019.

"I have plenty of thoughts," Norman told the Associated Press when asked about the charges against his son and grandson.