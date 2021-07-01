After an NFL investigation into the ‘Team Workplace,’ the Washington football team was fined $10 million.

Following an inquiry into the Washington Football Organization’s workplace environment and culture, the NFL fined the team $10 million on Thursday.

The NFL claimed in a press release that independent counsel Beth Wilkinson’s firm conducted the investigation. Wilkinson spent nearly a year investigating the team, interviewing over “150 people, the majority of whom were current or past employees of the club, and many of whom conditioned their involvement on a promise of secrecy.”

The NFL stated in a press release that “based on Wilkinson’s study, the Commissioner found that the workplace atmosphere at the Washington Football Team, both generally and particularly for women, was extremely unprofessional for many years,”

“Bullying and intimidation were common, and many employees described the culture as one of fear,” according to the statement. “Many female employees reported sexual harassment and a general lack of respect in the workplace,” according to the release.

The team’s owners and senior managers “paid little or no attention to these issues,” while senior executives participated in “inappropriate conduct” in some situations.

The commissioner has decided that, in addition to paying all costs and expenditures linked with Wilkinson’s inquiry, the club will pay $10 million to benefit organizations dedicated to character education, anti-bullying, healthy relationships, and related themes, according to the press release.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell commended Dan Snyder, the owner of the Washington Football Team, and Tara Snyder, who was just designated co-CEO, for their cooperation in the investigation.

“Over the past 18 months, Dan and Tanya have recognized the need for change and have taken significant steps to make the workplace more comfortable and dignified for all employees, and those changes, if sustained and built upon, should enable the club to achieve its goal of having a truly first-tier workplace,” Goodell said.

The Washington Post published an article in July 2020 revealing sexual harassment charges against numerous workers of the company, which was then known as the Washington Redskins. Snyder asked Wilkinson’s firm to begin an inquiry shortly after the article was released, but the NFL finally assumed control of the investigation.

"I have learnt a lot," Dan Snyder said in a statement in response to the recently announced penalties.