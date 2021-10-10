After an Iowa Trump rally attendee’s remarks went viral, the term “civil war” trended on Twitter.

After words from a rally attendee at former President Donald Trump’s event in Iowa were extensively disseminated online and by the media, “Civil War” became a top trending topic on Twitter on Sunday.

On Saturday, Trump addressed a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. Lori Levi, a Trump supporter, told MSNBC at the event that she believes the United States is on the verge of a “civil war.” Levi slammed both Democrats and Republicans, claiming that most Republicans are “as weak as they possible can be in Congress.” “They’re a part of the establishment. They are unconcerned about the citizens of the United States because they are ensconced in their elitist little tower “she stated “So, you know, we’re simply sick of it and won’t take it any more. I believe a civil war is on the horizon. Yes, I do. Civil war is on the horizon, in my opinion.” The term “Civil War” had been tweeted roughly 67,000 times by Sunday afternoon as it trended on the major social media platform. Many others slammed Trump supporters and the right-wing “Make America Great Again” movement. Some also attempted to give remedies to the current societal gap in the United States.

“Polarization is at an all-time high, and it’s only getting worse, not better. If we don’t stop degrading individuals with whom we disagree ideologically, a civil war will erupt “Andrew Yang, a failed Democratic presidential contender and former mayor of New York City, took to Twitter to express his disappointment. The political activist advocated his new Forward Party PAC, which is dedicated to democratic transformation.

Unlike what happened during the Civil War in the 1860s, Dean Obeidallah, host of The Dean Obeidallah Show, suggested that mostly Democratic states would be delighted for largely Republican states to split from the Union.

