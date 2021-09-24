After an internal investigation, a cop involved in Daniel Prude’s arrest could face discipline.

According to the Associated Press, one of the officers involved in the fatal arrest of Daniel Prude could face departmental action as a result of an inquiry by the Rochester (New York) Police Department.

Prude died in March of 2020 after being arrested by police for a mental health incident. On a police body camera footage, Officer Mark Vaughn can be seen pressing Prude’s head to the pavement with his hands while others immobilize his legs. Vaughn is the sole officer charged with “departmental charges” in this case.

Prude’s death was judged a homicide by the county medical examiner, who noted the substance PCP as a contributing factor in his death, which was caused by “complications of suffocation in the situation of physical constraint.”

Chief Cynthia Herriott-office Sullivan’s said in a statement that the Rochester Police Department’s Conflict Counsel “found potential grounds for legal proceedings in the matter of Officer Vaughn, as it relates to the March 23, 2020 incident.”

“The department firmly supports Officer Vaughn’s right to a fair trial and the opportunity to defend himself against the accusations, which have yet to be resolved. A formal hearing will be held in the future, according to the statement. “In this case, no additional cops have been charged.”

There were no more details offered.

The cops were rigorously following their training in a process known as segmenting, according to the officers’ lawyers.

Mayor Lovely Warren stated that she would seek Vaughn’s dismissal following the release of the department’s findings.

“The awful death of Daniel Prude has wreaked havoc on our community,” Warren said in a statement on Friday.

She expressed hope that the city’s efforts to establish person-in-crisis teams, change police procedures, create a police accountability board, and train more officers in de-escalation tactics would ensure that “we always respond to individuals in need with compassion and empathy” in the future.

The cops were not indicted by a grand jury convened by state Attorney General Letitia James.

Vaughn's lawyer did not immediately return a phone message left at his office on Friday.