After an engine fire, a Spirit Airlines flight makes an emergency landing.

Due to an apparent engine fire, a Spirit Airlines flight travelling from Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport to Orlando, Florida, had to return and make an emergency landing before completing its route on Sunday night.

Spirit aircraft NK135 was returning to the airport due to an engine fire, according to the MN Crime Twitter account, which tracks crime in Minnesota.

The Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 took off at approximately 7.15 p.m. local time on Sunday and was scheduled to arrive in Orlando at approximately 11.30 p.m. the same evening. However, the airplane was forced to return to Minneapolis after the engine caught fire.