After an Arizona group launched a new PAC, Kyrsten Sinema could face a Democratic challenger.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is up for reelection in 2024, and activists are already trying to replace her.

The Primary Sinema PAC, which was established on Thursday, will support grassroots efforts in Arizona to elect a serious alternative to the Democrat. The funds will also be distributed to groups working to hold Sinema “accountable.”

“It is evident that Senator Sinema is not listening to the people of Arizona,” Living United for Change in Arizona co-executive directors Alex Gomez and Tomás Robles stated in a statement.

Gomez and Tomás stated that their organization “fought tirelessly” to elect Sinema in 2018 and President Joe Biden in 2020 to address topics such as climate change and immigration reform.

“Sinema has repeatedly demonstrated that she does not share these principles, thus it is time to organize and replace her with someone who does,” they wrote.

As Democrats attempt to enact a multibillion-dollar spending package to extend the social safety net and confront climate change, Sinema is at the center of a battle over Biden’s legislative agenda. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin of West Virginia have criticized the bill’s cost, claiming that the proposed $3.5 trillion is excessive.

To approve the bill under reconciliation, which allows them to avoid the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster, Democrats will need all 50 members of their caucus to support it.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters on Wednesday that the administration hopes Sinema will back a reconciliation plan that includes Democratic demands. However, the Arizona lawmaker has not indicated publicly what she would want to see included or removed from the package.

Sinema still has time to “alter direction,” according to Luis Avila, a longtime Arizona organizer.

“However, if she does not, the consequences of her betrayal of the people who elected her will be severe. In a statement, Avila added, “We’re counting on her to represent our best interests, particularly President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda and democracy reform.”

The Primary Sinema PAC will not endorse a specific candidate, claiming that this is a matter for voters to determine. “Build the infrastructure and make the case that it’s time for change,” the organization says.

