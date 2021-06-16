After an alligator was spotted in the waves not far away, a huge snake was spotted on North Carolina beach days.

Just days after an alligator was spotted in adjacent water, a big snake washed up on a North Carolina beach.

On Tuesday, WPDE ABC15 posted a photo of the snake to its Facebook page. The Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Lumberton areas of North and South Carolina are covered by the local news outlet.

“WHAT?! On the beach, first an alligator, then a snake? “This snake was sighted on Sunset Beach this morning by Marsha Paul,” the local news agency reported in the report.

At the time of writing, the post had received 245 comments and 575 shares, with many users expressing fear about venturing into the ocean following the encounter, especially considering it came only days after an alligator was spotted on the beach just 30 minutes away.

One user stated, “I have loved the beach since I was a youngster and grew up in Loris, and all of these photos are freaking me out, making me not want to go swimming in the Ocean ever again.”

“I was born and reared in this area,” remarked another. I spent a significant amount of time at the beach. I’ve never seen an alligator or a snake anywhere near the water, let alone in it. Unbelievable! I despise snakes and alligators.”

An alligator was spotted in the waters off the Grand Strand in South Carolina, according to WPDE ABC15. The snake and alligator were discovered on beaches less than 40 miles apart.

In a video shared to Facebook, which was viewed more than 42,000 times, the alligator could be seen walking near the shore.

One user joked, “He just needed a day at the beach!”

Alligators are primarily freshwater animals, and reside in rivers, lakes, streams and swampy areas, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. They can, however, endure salt water for a few days and have been spotted on beaches in Florida and Texas this year.

Russell Cavender, locally known as “The Snake Chaser” and who runs a reptile remover service, told ABC15 that sightings are up because alligators prefer to travel in water.

