After an alleged road rage incident, a 9-year-old boy was shot in the chest by a family member.

A 9-year-old child is recovering in the hospital after a family member accidently shot him in the chest during an alleged road rage incident.

According to KTRK, the incident happened at 11 p.m. on Friday in the 4500 block of Hershe Street in Houston, Texas.

According to the station, the youngster was in a car driven by his father or stepfather.

According to Houston police, the man feared he was being followed by another automobile and pulled out a revolver.

They did, however, return to their home without incident. The handgun, however, discharged as the man attempted to holster it, striking the boy in the chest, and the man rushed the boy to a local fire station, according to authorities.

Medics then brought the infant to a hospital, according to KTRK. He is expected to live and is in stable condition at Texas Children’s Hospital.

According to authorities, a member of the boy’s family was cooperating with the inquiry. It was unclear whether the man, who was not identified, would face prosecution.

We have reached out to the Houston Police Department for comment.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, more than 3,000 children and teenagers are shot and murdered in the United States each year, while 15,000 are shot and injured.

According to the group’s website, “That’s an average of 51 American young people every day,” “Gun violence has far-reaching consequences for those who are not hit by a bullet: Every year, an estimated three million children witness a shooting. Children who witness gun violence, know someone who has been shot, or live in terror of the next shooting have their lives shaped by it.”

The bulk of gun deaths among American adolescents and teenagers (58 percent) are homicides.

However, according to the report, roughly 115 people are murdered each year in unintended gunshots.

When children are present in the proximity of firearms, the organisation, along with countless other charities and non-profit organizations, urges gun owners to take extra measures.

Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America established the Be SMART campaign to raise awareness about how properly storing guns—that is, locking them up, unloading them, and keeping them away from ammunition—can help save children’s lives.