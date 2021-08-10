After an alleged drunk, maskless woman causes chaos, a flight from Las Vegas has been canceled.

The cancellation of a Frontier Airlines flight from Las Vegas to San Diego is being blamed on an inebriated woman.

A woman boarded the plane on Monday, causing a commotion that drew the attention of the crew and passengers on board. Passenger Serena Smith told 13 Action News that the lady refused to leave and was wearing no mask.

The flight could not restart after the woman was removed from the plane at McCarran International Airport owing to gasoline warming within the jet. To cool the plane down, more fuel had to be injected, resulting in the flight being canceled.

After the cancellation, a Frontier spokeswoman told 13 Action News that passengers were offered a $100 voucher and the option to rebook with another airline.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of airline accidents has increased across the United States.

Maxwell Berry, a passenger on a Frontier flight from Philadelphia to Miami, was arrested on August 3 for allegedly assaulting and molesting flight attendants. The passenger began using vulgar language while maskless as he was duct-taped to his seat.

He exclaimed, “You guys fking suck!” ”My parents are worth more than fking $2 goddned, and you know what? You fking suck,” he yelled, adding that his grandfather is “worth more than this f**king plane.” Passenger Alfredo Rivera captured the entire episode on video. He told WPLG he was taken aback by the 22-year-old man’s actions, saying, “He proceeded to get angry and basically attacked the male flight attendant.”

This website received a statement from Frontier Airlines detailing the incident.

A passenger made inappropriate physical contact with a flight attendant on an aircraft from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31 and then violently assaulted another flight attendant, according to the statement.

After attempting to open the plane’s door on July 12, an American Airlines passenger had to be duct-taped to her seat. She was also biting and spitting on a flight attendant who was attempting to help her.

In response to the incident, American Airlines published a public statement.

“On July 6, the crew onboard American Airlines flight 1774 reported a potential security risk while flying from Dallas-Fort Worth [DFW] to Charlotte [CLT] after a customer attempted to open the forward boarding door and was physically assaulted, bit. This is a condensed version of the information.