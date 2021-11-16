After an 8-month-old was run over and killed, the driver kept driving.

On Sunday, an eight-month-old baby slipped out of a moving automobile and was hit by another vehicle, which continued to move afterward. The infant eventually perished as a result of their injuries.

Tragic details of the collision, which happened about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday in Irving, Texas, are still emerging, according to local television station ABC 8. During a news conference on Monday, Irving Police spokesperson Robert Reeves said the newborn, whose identity has not been revealed, slipped out of the open back-right door of their mother’s automobile while she was making a left turn.

The cause of the door being open is unknown to police.