After altering the bride’s dress in viral videos, a bridesmaid has been accused of attempting to “upstage” the bride.

After making many adjustments to her bridesmaid dress in a now-viral set of videos, a bridesmaid has turned heads online.

Many viewers thought the changes were excessive, accusing the bridesmaid of attempting to “upstage” the bride. Some experts, on the other hand, believe that bridesmaids should be free to wear clothes that make them feel good.

The text overlay in Brittney Rae’s viral TikTok, which has been viewed over 1.9 million times, says, “Watch me try to make my bridesmaid dress less awful before the wedding this weekend.”

The outfit in question is a velvet wrap dress with long sleeves that reaches to the floor.

The sentence continued, “I paid $300 for this shabby robe.”

Rae presented viewers her final design before adjusting the dress, which included not only changing the length of the garment but also changing the style of the bodice and shortening the sleeves.

“I have nothing to wear if I botch up, and the bride will KILL ME,” she added.

Rae then encouraged viewers to like the video if they wanted to see the finished product.

She produced a follow-up video three days later, which has received 1.3 million views and 90,000 likes.

The second video starts with a summary before showing new footage of Rae working on the dress.

In the text overlay, Rae explained, “I had to fully dismantle it first.” “I was feeling a little tense.”

Her perseverance, however, paid off. Rae models the newly changed garment in the video’s final scene, which exactly fits her design.

Unfortunately, many people were disrespectful of Rae in the comments.

“I’m going to say something…

One commentator yelled, “Her wedding is not about you.”

Another said, “Imagine believing you’re the main character at someone’s wedding.”

Another commented, “[D]on’t try to upstage.” “Everyone can see what you’re doing.”

Rae wasn’t necessarily breaching any etiquette standards by modifying the pattern of her dress, according to Martha Stewart Weddings.

An item on Martha Stewart’s website claimed, “It’s time for bridesmaids to quit fearing what they’ll have to wear on the wedding dayâ€”seriously.”

“Contrary to Aunt Suzy’s wishes, your friends don’t have to wear the same cut or color,” the piece said. “After all, you hand-picked each bridesmaid for a reason!”

