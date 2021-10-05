After allegedly submitting a forged vaccination card to his employer, a man might face seven years in prison.

According to state police in New York, a man could face seven years in prison for allegedly falsifying his COVID-19 immunization status.

Devin R. Kemp, 24, of Eaton, was charged with possession of a forged instrument in the second degree on Friday. Kemp is accused of submitting a forged vaccination card to his employer, a felony classified as a class “D” violation.

The state’s Department of Health Vaccination Complaint Investigation Team contacted the New York State Police on September 27 to investigate a case of a fake COVID-19 vaccination card that had been reported to them by a private company, according to authorities.

According to a news release from the state police, “the inquiry showed Mr. Kemp supplied his employer with a false COVID-19 Vaccine Card.”

“For centralized arraignment, Mr. Kemp was brought to the Oneida County Public Safety Building.”

The maximum punishment for a class D felony in New York is seven years, according to the New York State Unified Court System.

Trooper Jack Keller, a public information officer for Troop D of the New York State Police, said that this was the first example of immunization card forgery that had come to their attention. He explained that cases like this go through the Department of Health first. Once they've completed their investigation, the department will forward the accused to the proper police agency for processing.

President Joe Biden said in early September that firms with more than 100 employees would be required to require immunization or weekly testing. He also mandated vaccinations for federal employees and contractors doing business with the government, as well as healthcare personnel at Medicare and Medicaid-accredited hospitals.

The number of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine card suppliers had climbed into the thousands as a result of Biden's broad immunization requirement. According to Check Point Software Technologies' investigation, there were 800-900 sellers selling phony immunization cards for roughly $100 each in August. Although the pricing stayed the same after the president's proclamation, a spokeswoman for the corporation said that there were now up to 10,000 sellers.

There have been reports of both phony and genuine COVID vaccination cards. An Illinois woman is wanted on a bench warrant for allegedly using a. This is a condensed version of the information.