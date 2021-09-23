After allegedly shooting himself in the head, a 2-year-old boy died; a family member is in custody.

After allegedly shooting himself in the head, a 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead, and authorities have put one of the boy’s family members into jail.

The event happened on Wednesday about 6 p.m. local time, according to the Waco Police Department in Texas. Following reports of a “potential shooting,” officers from the Waco Police Department were rushed to the University Club Apartments at 1725 North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

When Waco Police officers got on the scene, they discovered a 2-year-old boy who had been shot in the head. Officials with American Medical Response took the 2-year-old youngster to Baylor Scott and White Medical Centerâ€“Hillcrest Hospital “immediately,” according to authorities. According to police, the kid died in the hospital as a result of his injuries.

The boy’s identity was not released by the authorities because of his age.

Waco Authorities investigators located the pistol in a “backpack belonging to an adult family member” while conducting a further investigation into the event, according to police.

According to police, they believe the 2-year-old youngster “may have accidently shot himself with the pistol after finding it” at this point in the inquiry.

The family member who possessed the firearm fled the scene with the rifle after the 2-year-old youngster allegedly shot himself, according to police.

The family member finally returned to the site and was apprehended, according to the Waco Police Department. The family member’s identity was not revealed, but police confirmed that he was 21 years old.

After being taken into custody, the 21-year-old family member was accused with tampering with physical evidence, according to police.

The Waco Police Department stated, “This is an ongoing investigation and there is currently no additional information available.”

The Waco Police Department was contacted for additional comment, but no response was received in time for publication.

