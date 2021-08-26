After allegedly shooting a tourist in Miami, a gunman was seen ‘dancing’ over the body.

The alleged gunman who killed a father in Florida on Wednesday was reportedly observed dancing over the victim’s body shortly after the killing.

Dustin Wakefield, a father of one who was visiting Florida with his family from Colorado, was fatally shot numerous times at the seafood restaurant La Cerveceria in Miami Beach on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Wakefield was shot numerous times, including in the head, according to a police report obtained by The Associated Press. The shooting was unprovoked, according to a witness, and the gunman first pointed the gun at the victim’s one-year-old son before the 21-year-old father shouted, “He’s just a baby.”

According to cell phone footage obtained by the station, the shooter looked to be dancing on the restaurant’s terrace shortly after the shooting, as one witness put it: “He started dancing on top of the victim.” I’m not sure why.”

“What was so unusual is the person who was shooting, they stated he was smiling and laughing the whole time he was shooting the guy,” a second witness added.

Tamarius Blair Davis Jr., 22, of Norcross, Georgia, was apprehended immediately after Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the shooting, with cell phone footage showing him screaming, “I did it!” I completed the task! Before being hauled into jail, he exclaimed, “I did it!”

According to the police report, Davis admitted to officers that he shot two guys on Tuesday while high on mushrooms that he claimed empowered him, claiming that the victims were chosen at random. The second target was not hit by the bullets.

For the two events, he has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and second-degree murder with a weapon, and he appeared in court in Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

Wakefield's uncle, Michael Wakefield, has set up a GoFundMe campaign to support his family, noting in the description of the fundraiser that "Dustin's family will need all the help they can with the tragedy that transpired yesterday in Miami."