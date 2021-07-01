After allegedly referring to Martin Luther King Jr. Day as ‘Black Privilege Day,’ a teacher was fired.

A tenured science teacher in Missouri was fired after he allegedly used racist insults and referred to Martin Luther King Jr. Day as “Black Privilege Day” in class.

After an investigation by the school’s principal discovered occurrences in three distinct classes: AP biology, physics, and advisory, the Harrisonville School Board voted to terminate John Magoffin during a closed session on Wednesday.

Pupils said Magoffin, who had been with the district since 2012, used a racist slur during a discussion on rap culture in one of his classrooms and told students he had never encountered racism in the United States, according to the principle of Harrisonville High School.

The principal also noticed that the teacher had referred to Martin Luther King Jr. Day as “Black Privilege Day.”

One student who was interviewed by the principal claimed that because she is Black, she was not permitted to remove her face mask for a break.

Those allegations have been refuted by Magoffin.

Magoffin’s employment with the district was terminated by the school board on Thursday, according to a statement released by the board.

The statement added, “The board decided that Mr. Magoffin’s use of inappropriate language violated the district’s rules and regulations and was unacceptable conduct for a tenured teacher in the district.” “We applaud the students and parents for raising their concerns with the administration so that this issue might be addressed properly.”

It went on to say, “We also salute our teachers and personnel who respect the high standards of our profession and work diligently each day on behalf of all pupils.” “At the Harrisonville Cass R-IX School District, we will continue to move forward in our commitment to create a secure and successful learning environment for all District students and staff.”

The announcement follows a protracted public hearing at the high school last month that lasted more than 11 hours, during which the district presented evidence in support of the claims against Magoffin and his counsel presented evidence in opposition.

During the court, the teacher’s attorney, Jean Lamfers, maintained that Magoffin never used the whole slur, instead using the euphemism “n-word” in a dialogue started by a pupil.

