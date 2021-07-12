After allegedly punching and hurling slurs at an Asian boy, a woman was charged with a hate crime.

According to Nextshark, a lady accused of committing a physical and verbal racial attack on a young kid at a Las Vegas mall over the Fourth of July holiday weekend has been arrested and charged with a hate crime.

Nextshark, which bills itself as a “major source covering Asian and Asian American news,” posted a Tiktok video of the alleged attack’s aftermath and spoke with the mother of the 6-year-old kid who was allegedly targeted. The mother, whose TikTok username is @uhmmajo, told Nextshark that the footage assisted authorities in locating the suspected assailant, Shelly Hill, according to the news source.

Shelly Hill, a 57-year-old white woman, is now being held on $10,000 bail, according to inmate data available on the Clark County Detention Center (CCDC) website. The inmate is charged with one count of battery and one count of hate and prejudice crime, according to a CCDC official, though the official could not corroborate the circumstances behind the inmate’s detention or precise specifics about the allegations she is facing.

According to the official, the convict identified in the detention center’s records was arrested on July 10. According to the center’s inmate records, she is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

When approached for comment Monday afternoon, a CCDC administrator told this publication that no additional inmate information could be shared.

@uhmmajo said the family planned to press charges against the perpetrator in the description of the TikTok video that originally chronicled the incident. “I’m hoping the cops found her. The TikToker wrote, “Mall security just let her go.” “Yes, charges will be filed.”

In the footage, the attacker can be heard yelling while attempting to pick up goods that appear to have been dropped. According to the TikToker, the video was taken after the most of the attack and when both groups were yelling at each other.

The perpetrator allegedly slapped the child and made racist insults, according to text attached with the video.

“This lady assaulted my son. According to the footage, she hit my 6-year-old in the neck while uttering racist anti-Asian slurs.

“It happened at a high-end shopping mall…

Stay safe; there is no such thing as a safe place.”

The event happened shortly after, according to the person who shared the footage on TikTok. This is a condensed version of the information.