After allegedly killing an alligator and posing with it on Snapchat, a man was arrested.

After reportedly unlawfully hunting an alligator and uploading it on Snapchat, a Georgia man was arrested and jailed.

According to Georgia news site WRDW, the man was charged with hunting alligators outside of season and without license, as well as discharging a weapon over a public road.

According to WRDW, he was arrested on Sunday and stayed in jail on Monday.

An anonymous text message alerted arresting officer Cpl. Ben Payne of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR) to illegal hunting, and he was able to witness a video of a man posing with a dead alligator.

GDNR has been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

American alligators are one example of an animal that has been saved as a result of conservation efforts. Due to unregulated hunting and habitat destruction, the big reptiles were previously reduced to low numbers in the early 1900s.

According to the GDNR, their status was decreased to “endangered” in 1967, and then downlisted again in 1987.

In Georgia, limited and regulated alligator hunting is permitted, subject to population evaluations, due to increasing numbers.

According to the GDNR’s website, this year’s alligator hunting season lasted from August 20 to October 4. People must still apply for a permit to hunt throughout the season.

Payne told WRDW that he knew where Devore’s hunting camp was and had visited the location where a gun and a dead alligator were discovered.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Burke County in a private body of water, according to reports.

American alligators are officially designated as vulnerable by the National Wildlife Federation (NWF). The animals can grow to be over 12 feet long and weigh up to 1,000 pounds.

According to the NWF, they can be found in coastal wetlands throughout the Southeast, as far north as North Carolina and as far west as eastern Texas.

An alligator was also recorded swimming in a river in Massachusetts in August, hundreds of miles from its natural environment.

Local station Western Mass News received the photo of the alligator on the Connecticut River.

The animal was sighted by resident Joseph Matteson, who told the news source that he has seen it several times before.