After accidentally leaving a gun under the seat, an Arizona father was sentenced to three years in prison in Mexico.

An Arizona man has been sentenced to nearly three years in a Mexican prison after reportedly leaving his revolver beneath a car seat by accident while on vacation with his family.

According to WTHR, Ira Beavers, his wife Francine Nicholson, and their children were traveling to Rocky Point, Mexico, on July 30 when they were detained at the border near Lukeville, Arizona.

Beavers’ rifle was discovered under a seat in the car by Border Patrol. Nicholson informed the station that he had forgotten to take the pistol, a 9mm Glock, from the truck before driving to Mexico.

“We were pulled up and our automobile was inspected in the same way that everyone else’s,” Nicholson explained. “The firearm is totally legal here in Arizona,” she remarked.

Due to Mexico’s tighter firearms restrictions, both Beavers and Nicholson were jailed. She described the experience as “extremely horrifying,” saying, “We were both shackled in front of our children.” Neither Nicholson nor her husband had ever been arrested before, according to her.

According to a GoFundMe campaign set up by her friend Deydra Stevenson, she was released from detention after 48 hours. Beavers, of Glendale, Arizona, was sentenced to nearly three years in a Mexican federal jail on Friday.

Beavers was sentenced to two years, nine months, and seventeen days in jail after his family paid $7,500 to a lawyer “only for them to take the money and not accomplish the work that they were contracted to do,” according to Stevenson.

The family is now raising funds to hire a new attorney to fight Beavers’ sentence and bring him home.

“On July 30th, my closest friend, her husband, Ira Beavers, and their three children were on their way to Rocky Pointe, Mexico,” Stevenson wrote on the campaign, which has received over $9,700 in donations so far.

“Their automobile was stopped and searched at the Lukeville Border. Ira failed to take his gun out of his bag, and it was discovered. They were arrested, and while my buddy was released 48 hours later, her husband remains in a Mexican prison. “The initial attorney’s work resulted in him being sentenced to two years, nine months, and seventeen days,” Stevenson noted. “The court didn’t even consider it.” This is a condensed version of the information.