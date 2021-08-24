After a worker on camera uses the N-word, a NJ towing company loses a government contract.

Ajaco Towing Recovery, a towing firm in New Jersey, lost its government contract with the municipality of Parsippany-Troy Hills after one of its employees was caught on camera calling another man the n-word, a racist epithet.

Cops tell a white Ajaco employee to go inside his office building while yelling at the individual filming the video, which was posted to Instagram by mr str8money.

“Get the f*ck off my property!” yells the employee. The narrator says, “Get him out of here.” He repeatedly tells the cops, “Get him out of here.”

“Go ahead and snap some photos. “Stick it up your ss!” the staffer replies to the man capturing the footage. The employee adds to the officers, pointing to the video recorder, “I’m going to drop that motherfcker.” “Go ahead and do it,” says the narrator. “Go ahead, use the race card,” he tells the recorder.

