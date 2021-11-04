After a weeks-long stalemate, House Democrats are poised to go forward with Biden’s agenda.

After weeks of wrangling with Senate Democrats and the White House, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is ready for her chamber to vote.

A $1.2 trillion infrastructure program and a separate multi-trillion-dollar expansion of the social safety net might be voted on by the Democrat-controlled House as early as this week. Members were told on Thursday to be ready to vote on the two bills if they were summoned this week.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, told reporters on Thursday, “We’re going to pass both legislation.” “However, in order to do so, we need votes on both proposals, and that’s where we are now.” Democratic leaders had hoped to reach an agreement on a parallel track to approve both proposals, frequently setting self-imposed deadlines to reach a compromise that would allow both to succeed. Pelosi’s new strategy, however, will open the road for final passage of the infrastructure bill, while members continue to debate priorities for the Build Back Better agenda, a social spending plan.

Progressives had intended to expand the social safety net more broadly, but they scaled back their ideas in the face of opposition from conservative Democrats, led by Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

Pelosi has begun to reintroduce some of the original suggestions into the bill that the House will debate after they were left out of a “framework” that President Joe Biden outlined last week as a possible compromise.

“Our members are deliberating with each other in a very careful manner,” Pelosi remarked. “Ninety percent of this law had been agreed upon and written by the House, Senate, and White House. Since last week, we’ve made several adjustments, and everyone should acquaint themselves with them.” Democratic leaders reintroduced a paid family leave program that would provide new parents with four weeks off, as well as a provision aimed at lowering prescription drug prices for seniors by allowing some Medicare plans to negotiate costs with drugmakers for common and costly mediations. To narrow loopholes, the House has reinstated suggested limitations on some retirement plans.

“We figured, ‘They’re putting stuff in there,’ so we can put something in there even if Senator Manchin doesn’t like it,” Pelosi explained.

