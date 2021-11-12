After a week of controversy, anger toward Kyle Rittenhouse, the trial judge, has grown.

In an already polarizing case that has drew national attention for days, the acts of the judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial have continued to draw attention and criticism.

In the most recent example, Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder was accused of racism after making an Asian food joke when asked when the trial would stop for lunch on Thursday.

Schroeder said, “Let’s try for one o’clock.” “I hope the Asian food isn’t on one of those boats in Long Beach harbor,” he said, referring to the boat traffic jams in California ports.

Given that the comments were made during a racially contentious trial, they were widely panned online.

Stanford professor Michele Dauber accused the “biased judge” of uttering a “thinly-veiled anti-Asian remark.” “Because all Asian food, like the boats, comes from China lol what a racist,” she tweeted.

In the Rittenhouse trial, the prejudiced judge made a thinly veiled anti-Asian remark. "I hope the Asian food isn't on one of those boats in Long Beach port," he replied when asked when lunch would arrive. Because, like the boats, all Asian food originates in China.

"It's very evident that this man should not be a judge of anything," civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson tweeted. Mehdi Hasan, an MSNBC host, added: "So we're meant to trust this judge and this case? It gets worse every day…" This isn't the first time the judge's remarks or behavior have been called into question.

On Veterans Day, Schroeder requested that the court offer a round of applause to honor veterans of the military, just as Dr. John Black, a former U.S. Army officer, was about to testify for the defense.

— Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) is a reporter for the New York Times. 11 November 2021 The Associated Press quoted Steven Wright, a professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Law, as saying that emphasizing Black’s military experience was a mistake since it risked making his testimony appear more trustworthy to the jury.

