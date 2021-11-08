After a walkout, workers leave a note for customers that says, “Cannot Do This.”

After leaving a candid letter announcing that the store would be shuttered following a complete staff walkout, employees at a Hot Topic location in Minnesota became viral online.

On November 5, a note left on the closed “pop culture inspired” adolescent boutique in Rochester’s Apache Mall was published on Facebook. Over the weekend, the image went viral on social media, garnering over 62,000 votes on Reddit and over 349,000 likes on Twitter.

“Closed. Almost all of our employees walked out owing to the Hot Topic company’s failure to support and pay a living salary. We are unable to provide for ourselves and our family. We have put in so much effort and are now unable to continue. You can’t pay your employees for their enthusiasm. I apologize for any inconvenience this has caused you “the note should be read

According to KROC News, the message was quickly changed with one that simply read: “Closed for the time being. Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience.” Despite being altered, the original note garnered a lot of attention online when workers spoke to the media about the strike.

“We’re getting an outpouring of international support, an amazing outpouring of international support. It’s all over the place, and it’s really wild. And we truly appreciate it; it means the world to us, especially to those of us who have had a very difficult time “Sarah Sailors, a current employee, and Elle Driskell Felts, a former employee who departed before the walkout, told ABC 6 News.

Workers made the following statement to ABC 6: “On the surface, working at Hot Topic appears to be a progressive and well-organized career for people like us. The pandemic made us realize how bad the working conditions were for our employees. Now is our chance to fight for respect and the right to a living wage for those trying to put food on the table and working to the bone to have a house to return to.” The letter arrives at a time when the retail industry is battling to retain workers due to a nationwide staffing crisis. Customer-facing employees resign at substantially higher rates than those in other industries, according to research. According to recent labor department figures, hotel, food service, and retail employment have been lost. This is a condensed version of the information.