After a visit to the Holocaust Museum, Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized in full.

Rep. Marjorie Taylore Greene has apologized for comparing the use of masks during the flu pandemic to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust.

After visiting the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., the Georgia legislator gave a speech outside the Capitol on Monday in which she declared that there is “no parallel” between the atrocities and rules to assist safeguard individuals from COVID-19.

In an interview with David Brody on the Real America’s Voice TV show The Water Cooler in May, Greene compared the Democrats’ requirement that individuals wear masks within the House to the Nazis’ requirement that Jews “wear a gold star” during World War II.

When pressed about her comments, Greene retorted that “any sane Jewish person” would reject mask regulations, just as they “didn’t appreciate what happened in Nazi Germany.”

On Twitter, the Congresswoman continued to make offensive comparisons, saying, “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazis forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” while sharing a story about a Tennessee supermarket that allows customers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to shop without masks.

While tweeting a post on the University of Virginia prohibiting unvaccinated students from in-person classes on May 25, she added, “It appears Nazi methods have already begun on our young.”

This website has transcribed Greene’s full apology below:

“As everyone knows, I’m a rookie member of Congress; I’ve been here for about five and a half months, but it feels like much longer.” And I simply want to tell everyone that I’m a completely normal person. And I believe it is critical for me to be open and honest at all times.

“And I just want to tell you all that I’m extremely fortunate.” My parents were, and continue to be, great, and my father passed away in April.

“However, I will add that he taught me a lot.” And one of the most important principles my father instilled in me was that when you make a mistake, you should own it. And I have made a mistake. And it’s really bothered me for a couple of weeks now. And so I definitely. This is a brief summary.