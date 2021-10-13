After a virus attacks the kidney, a Mississippi student beats COVID but needs a transplant.

Tiranda Plummer, a 21-year-old biology and pre-medicine major at Mississippi’s Jackson State University (JSU), has survived COVID-19. However, due to the virus’s damage to her organ, she now requires a kidney transplant.

Plummer was hospitalized for weeks after contracting the infection in January. Doctors told her that the virus had destroyed a donated kidney she had gotten as a child, despite the fact that she had survived.

Plummer was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis when she was nine years old (FSGS). FSGS is a condition that affects the small filtration units in the kidneys that help to cleanse the blood. Women and Black individuals are disproportionately affected by the disease.

“My first kidney transplant was when I was 11 years old, and that kidney was donated by my stepmother,” she told WLBT. Her doctor told her as an adult that the coronavirus had destroyed her donated kidney. She’d require another transplant as a result. Her heart was broken.

“It [felt]like my life had been turned around ten years since I had previously gone through that process,” Plummer explained.

Her university marching band, Sonic Boom, is now utilizing social media to help her locate a new benefactor. She also started a GoFundMe account to assist pay for the procedure.

“In terms of social media, The Sonic Boom of the South has a sizable following. Roderick Little, director of bands and assistant professor of music at JSU, said, “We’re doing all our due diligence and making sure we get the word out.”

“We want to see her finish her final year at Jackson State University and ensure she has a long and flourishing life on this planet,” Little added.

Plummer requires a kidney from an O-Positive (O+) donor, which has made the search more difficult. While the blood type is the most prevalent, accounting for 37% of the population, many people are unaware of their blood type, and potential donors may not be a match.

She undergoes dialysis three times a week until she can find a donor.

“There’s a reason for waiting, and there’s a reason for patience,” she told the news channel. “I’m aware that my kidney may not arrive tomorrow, or even next week.” This is a condensed version of the information.