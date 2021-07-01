After a viral White House video, Joe Biden whispers again during his speech.

Only days after a similar low-volume approach went viral on social media, President Joe Biden muttered on stage as he celebrated the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure pact.

Biden spoke on his plans to deliver tax breaks to ordinary families at the Municipal Transit Utility in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Tuesday before sinking into a low tone.

“Hey guys, I think it’s time to give ordinary people a tax break,” Biden said, leaning forward on the platform. The crowd erupted in delight as he said, “The wealthy are doing good.”

He used a similar verbal technique during a White House press conference last Thursday, when he provided murmured comments to reporters’ inquiries regarding the infrastructure plan.

Biden whispered over the lectern after being questioned about further aid for families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic: “I got them $1.9 trillion in relief so far.”

“They’ll be getting payments in the mail this week for childcare that are significant.”

Later, when asked how the deal was reached in the face of low expectations, Biden answered in a normal speaking voice that he had always thought the outlook was positive and that he would “not negotiate with the press while I’m talking privately.”

When he said, “I wrote the bill on the environment,” he lowered to a whisper. Why wouldn’t I want to be a part of it?”

Joe Biden yelled at the press last week.

He’s been whispering at them this week. pic.twitter.com/2R54bmbZp5

June 24, 2021 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom)

The manner in which Biden delivered his remarks sparked outrage, and a clip of the press briefing published on Twitter by conservative website Townhall.com had received over 4.7 million views as of Wednesday.

In comparison, his meeting with Queen Elizabeth earlier in June has been viewed around 900,000 times on the royal family’s YouTube channel.

Biden’s whispering approach was also mocked by Jimmy Kimmel on his show Jimmy Kimmel Live! and by the comedian Trevor Noah on The Daily Show while conservative commentators also made fun of the incident.

Meanwhile, Biden used Tuesday’s speech to revisit the story of how he used to drive a bus when he was studying law at Syracuse University in New York.

The president’s stop in La Crosse is part of a series of activities. This is a condensed version of the information.