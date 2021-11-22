After a viral video surfaced showing a white student assaulting a black teacher in Texas, the school district launched an investigation.

Smash Da Topic, a local news outlet, uploaded the video filmed at Castleberry High School in Fort Worth, Texas, on Twitter over the weekend.

The youngster is seen punching the instructor in the arm and then taking up a phone and saying, “I’m calling my mommy, you ain’t about to f*** me up b****!”

The kid, who appears to be on the phone with her mother, says: “I need you to hurry over here because this teacher is about to lose it if she doesn’t get the f*** away from me right now.

“You want to speak with her because she’s Black and she’s currently f******* pissing me off?” The girl then walks out, tossing the phone in the direction of the teacher.

Castleberry Independent School District said it is aware of the video in a statement issued on Twitter on Monday.

“Castleberry ISD is aware of, and deeply troubled by, videos circulating on social media in which a student acts aggressively toward an African American instructor, including physically assaulting the teacher and making racially charged comments and threats,” according to the statement.

“First and foremost, we want to applaud the teacher for her cool approach and complete professionalism throughout the encounter, even when the scenario became violent and disrespectful. In the greatest possible terms, we support this teacher and her action.” Because “criminal behavior occurred,” the school district stated it “immediately” turned the incident over to law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/iSIAFLIwSV November 22, 2021 — Castleberry ISD (@CastleberryISD) The district has also said that it will launch its own inquiry, which will include analyzing camera footage and interviewing witnesses.

"Castleberry ISD will apply appropriate discipline in accordance with the law," the statement continued. "At Castleberry ISD, we will not tolerate harassment, racism, or violence against our teachers, and we will take prompt and effective measures to protect our teachers so that they can do their jobs.