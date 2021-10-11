After a video surfaced showing a teen punching a disabled 64-year-old teacher, the teens were arrested.

A video allegedly filmed by students at Covington High School in Louisiana showed a 64-year-old teacher being punched many times by another student. That youngster was taken into custody and is now facing a felony battery charge.

Sergeant Edwin Masters, the Covington Police Department’s press information officer, told The Washington Newsday that the instructor is crippled and walks with a cane because she has trouble walking. Jackson is seen in the video conversing with the teacher who is seated. She then hit the teacher repeatedly, causing her to fall out of her chair. Jackson may face a $5,000 fine or five years in prison if found guilty.

According to Masters, a school resource officer asked for help from the police, and Jackson was apprehended at the school. Initially, the motive for the purported attack remained unknown. Officers didn’t learn about the attack until the next day, according to Masters, who told The Washington Newsday that it could have been part of a TikTok challenge in which kids are videotaped slapping a teacher.

The California Teachers Association had already issued a warning about the “slap a teacher” challenge on Facebook, according to the Washington Newsday.

It is part of the same “devious lick” challenge, according to the post, in which students defaced public school toilets and school property.

In response to the challenge, TikTok issued a public comment on Twitter.

“The alleged “slap a teacher” challenge is an insult to all educators. While this is not a common occurrence on TikTok, if it does occur, content will be removed “On Twitter, the social media company wrote.

There are no results when the term “slap a teacher challenge” is searched on TikTok. On the search screen, there is a notice that says, “This phrase could be linked to conduct or content that goes against our rules. TikTok’s major objective is to promote a safe and enjoyable experience.” When Jackson was detained, Masters told The Washington Newsday that she refused to give a statement. She was later released after posting a $25,000 bond.

According to WWL-TV, a CBS affiliate, two more students, 18-year-old Trinity Gervais and a juvenile, handed themselves in after being recognized by detectives. They were accused with unlawful posting of criminal action for notoriety, according to the publication. This is a condensed version of the information.