After a video of her criticizing her neighbor’s “Tigger” flag was seen over 10 million times, a woman apologized.

Many films of public meltdowns, freakouts, and awkward situations may be seen on TikTok. One woman confronts her neighbor about a “Tigger” sign on the latter’s home in a TikTok video that has been viewed 10 million times.

Ambrosia, a TikTok member known as @tizzybizzy92, posted the video of her contact with the woman.

##neighborhoodkarenâTMs original sound – Ambrosia @tizzybizzy92A tigger flag!!

In the video, the woman says to Ambrosia, “I want to talk to you about this Tigger flag.” “I don’t care for it.”

The flag in question featured Tigger from Winnie the Pooh gathering flowers against a blue background.

Despite complimenting the American flag that was also on display, the woman went on to point out other parts of the home, claiming that she had made no comments regarding the shrubbery or the backyard.

“We have rules,” the woman continues. “I don’t want to have to go find out what they are, but I can’t.”

Ambrosia answers to the neighbor by stating that the community does not have a homeowner’s association. However, the woman insists that the flag must be taken down.

The woman responds, “I don’t like [the flag].” “It makes it look cheesy. It gives the community a shabby appearance.”

Ambrosia, on the other hand, does not agree with her.

She says, “It doesn’t.” “But that’s fine; you’re entitled to your opinion.”

As she walked away from the home, the woman stated that she would investigate the restrictions more.

Ambrosia provided an update on the incident about a day after she shared the original video.

@tizzybizzy92

Apologize to @alexandriahobbs5 for the #greenscreen drive!

âTM unique sound – Ambrosia – Ambrosia – Ambrosia

“I have no idea who told her. In the update, Ambrosia adds, “Someone told her.” “She made what we’ve dubbed a drive-by apology.”

Ambrosia recalls that the woman was driving by and yelled an apology out the window of her car.

“She was actually going by when she yelled, ‘I’m sorry!’ through the window. Sorry!” Ambrosia bursts out laughing. “And she went on and on.”

Ambrosia’s level-headedness was lauded in the TikTok comments.

One person commented, “You handled that very wonderfully.” “She was looking for a fight, and you spoiled her day by refusing to give her one. This is a condensed version of the information.