After a tumultuous post, a shop owner is selling his business, claiming that “splitting is a behavior taught by mothers.”

The owner of an Indiana candy shop has declared that he will sell his business a week after a controversial Facebook post went viral and was slammed as misogynist.

The proprietor of Good’s Candy Shop in Anderson, Randy Good, told WISH-TV that the store is for sale “immediately.”

“I’ve been doing this for the past 40 years. In a statement, he remarked, “Perhaps people are correct, I’m out of touch.”

Good identified the types of people he didn’t want to hire in a May 20 ad searching for summer employment.

Good, who has owned the shop since 1992, detailed specific staff actions he disapproves of, such as laziness or tardiness, but claimed that “splitting” was the “worst.”

“Splitting is a common practice among young girls, although not always. The now-deleted post stated, “Usually taught by their mothers.” “This is the individual who makes disparaging remarks about others in order to divide people and make themselves feel better… It’s a very common occurrence among females. This is where the roots of toxicity and drama can be found.”

“This is something that just a few boys do. They just fought it out!” This is a good addition.

Tens of thousands of Facebook users responded to the post. The majority of reactions were unfavorable.

“Maybe I posted it without enough thought. Maybe I didn’t select the right words. For the love of God, I barely made it through high school. It’s not like I’m a word genius,” he told WISH-TV.

Good had previously defended his remarks, saying that he was speaking about his own experiences with previous employees.

In a Tuesday tweet, he said, “I wish to begin with an apology.” “As you may know, there have been things typed onto this page that is difficult to read. But not from me! I’m sorry for the language folks have placed in their comments. It’s just awful.”

“To those of you in town, county state and even those I know, who’ve publicly attacked and slandered me… I don’t care,” Good continued. “I can’t afford to allow you into my thoughts, as I am in yours. Your statements are insignificant, just as you are to me and the shop. There’s always the opportunity in my world where you can apologize, though.”

The shop went on to celebrate the stir on social media and the new. This is a brief summary.