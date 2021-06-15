After a TSA stop, a passenger claims he was “unaware” of 50 bullets in his carry-on bag.

After a man they detained said he had no idea he had bullets in his luggage, the Transportation Security Administration was perplexed.

TSA inspectors at New York’s LaGuardia Airport detained a guy on Monday after discovering 50 bullets in his carry-on bag. According to the TSA, the individual said he was “unaware” that the rounds were in his backpack.

“How does one lose track of where they put their bullet box?” says the narrator. TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein made the announcement on Twitter. “I’m looking for a friend.”

“Every single day,” Farbstein said when asked how often people carry ammunition to TSA checkpoints. Bullets are, however, a “typically restricted commodity,” she said. She recommended gun owners to take extra care to ensure they don’t have ammunition in their carry-on baggage and to make sure they’re properly screening ammo or firearms for a flight.

Since March 2020, Friday has been the busiest day for airports. TSA agents scanned 2,028,961 persons, the first time the number of people screened has surpassed 2 million since the pandemic began.

On Friday, the number of travelers matched pre-pandemic levels, with the TSA screening an average of 2 to 2.5 million people each day. The rise in travelers was due to the “country’s resiliency” and a high degree of confidence in the COVID-19 response, including vaccination access, according to Darby LaJoye, a senior officer executing the duties of the TSA administrator.

As of Monday, approximately 64 percent of adult Americans, or 165 million people, had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 138 million of those people are completely vaccinated, meaning they have had both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the last two weeks.

Two guys who attempted to get through security at Newark Airport in New Jersey with weapons in their bags were among those who were recently inspected by TSA. On Friday, a man was stopped in Terminal C after a TSA officer found a gun inside of two soft-sided zippered cases within a backpack. At first, officers thought it was a large belt buckle with a replica gun, but upon inspection, officers realized it was an actual firearm that was able. This is a condensed version of the information.