After a TSA mix-up, viral TikTok helps reunite a laptop with its owner.

Airports may be a stressful atmosphere for travelers, and miscommunications often occur. After realizing she grabbed the wrong computer while passing through security, TikTok user ariesruth took to the popular video-sharing app. Her video, which has received 4.7 million views, was instrumental in reuniting the owner with his laptop.

Ariesruth recreated the moment she realized the laptop she brought home from the airport did not belong to her in the first video she shared.

“I’m unpacking after my Memphis flight. The text over the video stated, “My laptop felt a little different.”

The lock screen revealed that the laptop’s owner is someone called “Amy Rowan” when it was opened.

The statement over the video said, “I literally took the wrong laptop at TSA.”

Users on TikTok filled the comment area, with some sharing personal stories about losing their items at airports and others requesting an update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League also chimed in, stating, “Amy Rowan wya.”

The movie was eventually delivered to the correct recipient.

“OMG!! Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha That’s the mother of one of my dearest [friends]! I believe she sent you a message!” Hanna Nielson penned the piece.

ariesruth mailed the laptop to its rightful owner within a week of uploading the viral video. Rowan made her own TikTok to indicate that she got the computer back in one piece, along with a message from Ariesruth.

“Girl, please accept my heartfelt apologies for putting you through this ordeal!” In her note, ariesruth wrote: “I’m still amazed that the TikTok gods got together and my video made it to your daughter’s friend.”

Despite the fact that Rowan received her laptop, ariesruth’s laptop is still missing.

She later posted on TikTok that the airport’s lost and found office is closed for in-person assistance.

In the comments portion of the video, ariesruth commented, “The airport is backed up af cus of idiots like myself.” “They stated I’d have to wait 5-7 weeks to get my laptop back.”

Ariesruth created a video that details the entire scenario from beginning to end.

“Apparently, this happens a lot, so they have a lot of claims to deal with,” she explained.

Rowan informed her that she had reported her laptop lost at the airport and that authorities were hunting for her.

