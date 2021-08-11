After a Trump rally, a man was sentenced to up to ten years in prison for shooting into the car of two black teenagers.

After a Donald Trump rally in Iowa on December 6, a man was sentenced to up to ten years in jail for firing into a car full of Black teenage girls, injuring one of them.

For the shooting during a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, Michael McKinney pled guilty in June to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and malicious injury. McKinney has previously been charged with attempted murder, assault while committing a felony, careless use of a firearm, and going armed with intent, according to prosecutors.

The judge cited McKinney’s lack of criminal history and honorable discharge from the military in imposing two 10-year sentences that will run concurrently. McKinney’s sentence does not have to be completed in full before he is eligible for parole.

Authorities have been chastised for originally downplaying the occurrence and describing it as a car accident. Although others speculated that the shooting was racially motivated, McKinney was not charged with a hate crime.

In January, Polk County Attorney John Sarcone stated that the most serious hate crime prosecution in Iowa carries only a five-year sentence.

When the youngsters’ automobile was encircled by Trump supporters, authorities reported the girls in the car and rally participants started trading insults. The automobile reversed and collided with a pickup truck.

McKinney, an Army veteran wearing full armor and carrying numerous firearms, fired a shot into the automobile at that point, striking a then-15-year-old girl in the leg. According to court papers, he later claimed officers he felt he was in danger and was defending himself.

According to The Des Moines Register, the girl stated in a statement read to the court Monday that she feared she was going to die that day and didn’t know if she would be able to walk again.

McKinney, who has been detained since his arrest, apologized to the girl and admitted that he made a mistake that day.

Authorities minimized the shooting’s political and racial background, claiming it was the result of a traffic argument. Women for America First, a pro-Trump group, staged the demonstration, which was followed by a rally on January 6 in Washington, D.C., just before the Capitol insurgency.

Trump supporters chastised the authorities for prosecuting McKinney, claiming that his shot was unintentional. This is a condensed version of the information.