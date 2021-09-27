After a trespass report on campus, a black Google employee was stopped by security.

After being reported by someone who didn’t think he worked at Google, a Black employee said he was stopped by security on the company’s campus.

An associate product manager at Google, Angel Onuoha, published a popular tweet about the incident.

Last Monday, the Harvard University graduate tweeted, “I was riding my bike around Google’s campus and someone called security on me because they didn’t believe I was an employee.” “I was escorted by two security personnel to get my ID badge verified.”

Many individuals have messaged me asking for the complete story…

Later that day, they took my ID badge away from me, and I was told to contact security if I had any issues. And this was after they kept me waiting for 30 minutes, forcing me to miss my bus home https://t.co/UBzHDC1ugG

September 22, 2021 — Angel Onuoha (@angelonuoha7)

Onuoha later stated in a follow-up tweet that his identity badge had been stolen from him.

“I’m getting a lot of DMs asking for the complete story…

Later that day, they took my ID badge away from me and advised me to phone security if I had any problems,” he stated.

“And that was after they kept me waiting for 30 minutes, leading me to miss my bus.”

In response to Onuoha’s first tweet, a man stated that while working as a security guard for the company, he was also subjected to racial discrimination.

Albert Richardson writes, “I was having lunch in one of the tiny kitchens.” “When my radio goes off, it says, ‘Hey Al, when you get off work, can you come over to the second-floor micro kitchen?’ A Googler recently noticed a suspicious person in the region.’ I looked for myself for an hour.”

Onuoha did not disclose the location of the incident, but the company’s corporate headquarters in Mountain View, California, is home to a huge campus.

A Google spokesperson said the company was taking the incident involving Onuoha “very seriously.”

Dawg I was working as a security guard at Google when security was called on me. Smh

— Albert Richardson (@AldadofDamian) September 21, 2021

I was. This is a brief summary.