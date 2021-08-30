After a transmission tower collapsed into the Mississippi River, New Orleans was left without power.

Hurricane Ida made landfall on the Mississippi River on Sunday night, causing a complete blackout in the Big Easy.

During the night, Ida’s winds slammed into New Orleans with such ferocity that an electrical transmission tower fell into the Mississippi River. The city was then plunged into darkness.

This occurred as winds of up to 120 mph blasted across the Crescent City during one of the most severe storms the region has ever witnessed. That includes Hurricane Katrina, which hit the Gulf Coast 16 years ago today.

Katie Moore of New Orleans’ WWLTV was one of the first to report on the collapse of the tower.

“BREAKING: An Entergy transmission tower has collapsed in Avondale, according to New Orleans City Council Member Joe Giarrusso, and #HurricaneIda has knocked down eight Entergy transmission lines, including a large one in Harahan. She used the hashtag #BeOn4 in her post.

30 August 2021 — Katie Moore (@katiecmoore)

On Sunday night, less than 12 hours after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Port Fourchon, LaFourche Parish, more than 1 million people in Louisiana were without power, including New Orleans.

As Ida continues to move into Louisiana as a Category 2 storm through the night, the number of people without power is expected to rise. Ida is predicted to make landfall in Mississippi as a Category 1 storm early Tuesday morning.

On Sunday night, New Orleans was not only hit by a citywide power loss, but it was also under a tornado watch from Ida’s eastern bands. By midnight, the hurricane had been downgraded to a Category 1 storm, and Ida appeared to be heading west of New Orleans. On the east side of Ida, however, the possibility of strong storms and scattered tornadoes remained.

Hurricane Katrina, which made landfall on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in 2005, did not directly damage New Orleans. The hurricane did cause a levee break, which flooded New Orleans’ Ninth Ward.

Since Katrina, there hasn’t been a storm of this scale in the New Orleans area, which puts residents on edge.