After a traffic stop, a police officer is wanted for harassing and pressuring a college student for sex.

According to WBRZ, a Louisiana police officer is on the run and faces criminal charges following multiple reportedly inappropriate interactions with a female college student during and after a traffic check in June.

Following weeks of investigation, a warrant for Donald Steele Jr. of the Baton Rouge Police Department was issued on Tuesday afternoon. After being pulled over earlier this summer on suspicion of drunk driving, Steele was accused of many sexually inappropriate activities by a 19-year-old Southern University student.

Steele is accused of attempting to kiss her, grabbing her, proposing her for sex, and coercing her into having sex with him with the threat of arrest, according to the student. Steele allegedly forced the student to accompany him to an abandoned warehouse, threatening to arrest her for drunk driving.

Steele is now facing accusations of second-degree kidnapping, misconduct, and sexual battery as a misdemeanor. In a statement to This website, Steele’s attorney, Franz Borghardt, maintained that all interactions between his client and the accuser were consensual. Steele, meanwhile, is reportedly planning to surrender by Wednesday and defend the claims in court.

According to Borghardt’s statement, “we believe that Officer Steele is innocent of the claimed offenses and that everything that happened between him and the complainant was consensual.” “We will defend ourselves in a court of law against these allegations.”

Steele had apparently indicated the student with his vehicle’s bar lights in a manner that did not immediately activate his dashcam, according to the report. During the entire discussion, he also turned off his body camera.

“It appears that Officer Steele purposefully tampered with the equipment that was supposed to capture his interactions with the public. In a statement, Ron Haley, an attorney for the student, stated, “That behavior cannot be permitted.” “This only adds to the public’s mistrust of the police department.”

Steele allegedly “told the victim she wasn’t getting a ticket because she was cute” during the original stop. Steele did not perform a field sobriety test or issue a ticket during this period, according to court records obtained by The Advocate.

Later, at the warehouse, he allegedly boasted about his sexual skills, touched her, kissed her violently, and inquired about the type of pornography she had seen. This is a condensed version of the information.