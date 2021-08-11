After a toddler’s body was discovered in a river during a firefighter PSA, the mother was charged with murder.

In late June, a mother from Georgia was charged with murder after she reportedly hid her toddler’s death by throwing him into a river.

Breyanla Lachuan Cooper, 27, of Stone Mountain, was arrested on July 1st, only hours after her son Faheem was discovered dead in Cobb County’s Chattahoochee River. Cooper was first accused of covering up another person’s death. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, she hampered investigators’ ability to ascertain if the death was the result of foul play.

Cooper was charged with four felonies by a grand jury late last week: malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and concealing a death. According to the newspaper, the accusation claims she “illegally, with malicious foresight, caused the death of Faheem Cooper, a human being, by asphyxiation, contrary to the laws of said state, the good order, peace, and dignity thereof.”

Investigators suspect she murdered her kid on June 26 and 27, then disposed of his body in the river. His exact age is unknown, however it is thought he was between the ages of 18 months and three years. Asphyxiation was the cause of his death.

According to the newspaper, the autopsy report had not yet been released, and Cooper was being kept in jail without bond.

At about 10:30 a.m. on July 1, firemen doing a public service announcement about water safety off of Cobb Parkway discovered Faheem’s body. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, a local television news station, they discovered his body after seeing him float down the river.

Officer Shenise Barner informed the television station in July that Cobb County Fire came out here to perform a public service broadcast just to teach about water safety, and as they got out here, they realized there was a toddler or a youngster of some sort drifting down the river. At the time, no missing person report had been filed for a child who matched his description.

Cooper’s bond was denied because she posed a public safety risk.

Cooper’s initial court appearance was reported by WXIA-TV, the area’s NBC station. “The accused covered the victim’s death by putting the corpse in the Chattahoochee River in the National Recreation Area,” Cobb County Magistrate Judge Don Hicks said.

This internet site. This is a condensed version of the information.