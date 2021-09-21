After a tipster sent screenshots to the FBI, an alleged Capitol rioter was discovered on Snapchat Maps.

After being arrested in part thanks to Snapchat’s maps feature, a Maryland man faces many charges relating to his alleged participation in the U.S. Capitol brawl.

According to new court filings, Matthew Buckler has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining on restricted grounds, as well as rowdy and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

HuffPost reporter Ryan Reilly and George Washington University researcher Seamus Hughes shared the materials on social media.

Snapchat Maps has apprehended a Capitol defendant. pic.twitter.com/hwgKUjFdaz

September 20, 2021 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly)

Buckler’s alleged participation at the insurgency was discovered after a tipster submitted in screenshots of Buckler’s Snapchat posts, according to the affidavit. A person wearing a “TRUMP” baseball cap and a white hoodie chanted “USA” in one of the screenshots.

A Snapchat heatmap with a bitmoji called “Matt” overlaid on top of a satellite image of the United States Capitol Building and grounds, according to another screenshot shared by the tipster.

Prosecutors said the Snapchat map showed the user publishing private stories from the southwest corner of the United States Capitol.

Buckler told officials in late January that he wore clothes at the US Capitol that matched the description of what was seen in the Snapchat videos. To federal authorities, he also admitted that he entered the building on January 6.

Buckler’s phone was taken by the FBI in May as part of a search warrant. The device had seven movies that looked to have been filmed inside or near the United States Capitol, including footage of Buckler outside the Senate wing and in the Crypt beneath the Rotunda.

Buckler was yelling “Stop the Steal” with the mob outside the Senate wing door in one video, according to court filings. Another recording depicted him in the Crypt, where he repeatedly stated, “We in this b***h.”

Buckler was also identified by prosecutors in security footage from the riot supplied by the US Capitol Police (USCP). Buckler is said to have entered the building through a shattered window shortly before 3 p.m., according to the video.

Authorities claimed the security video after entering the building. This is a condensed version of the information.