After a teen driver sinks his car in a swimming pool, a team rescues it.

According to the local fire department on social media, a Colorado kid received a citation after driving a car into a swimming pool last Thursday. Ace Towing and the West Metro Fire Department were dispatched to assist with the recovery of the vehicle, which had been entirely submerged. Thankfully, the vehicle was recovered safely, and no one was injured, including the driver and passenger, according to authorities.

The car is entirely submerged and sits at the bottom of the pool, according to video supplied by the West Metro Fire Department. The fire department tweeted, “Going in was probably a little easier than coming out.”

It was probably easier to get in than it was to get out. Our diving crew helped in the recovery of an automobile that had gotten stuck in a pool in the 1100 block. of the Flower Circle in the South Both the driver and the passenger were unharmed. A teen driver was handed a citation by the @LakewoodPDCO. pic.twitter.com/AMHoafSycj

July 16, 2021 — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire)

The fire department’s dive team had to help tie the car to the tow trailer before it could be removed from the pool. The dive team was underwater for 10 to 15 minutes, according to a fire department official, attempting to attach the chains to different spots on the car.

The tow business and the car were able to slowly move the vehicle out of the water after it was properly linked.

The video has received over 20,000 views on Facebook and Twitter combined.

The police department resorted to social media to publicly thank both squads.

“Thank you to @WestMetroFire for the follow-up effort, Ace Towing for getting the automobile out of said pool, and all that is good in the universe for no injuries to anyone,” Lakewood Police tweeted on Friday.

Just to be clear, this happened yesterday.

— Lakewood Police Department (@LakewoodPDCO) 16 July 2021

One viewer questioned why the fire department was summoned to assist in the recovery of the automobile.

“Someone please explain why our tax monies were spent to help pull the car out,” a Facebook commentator asked. Is this a good way to prepare the dive team? ”

The fire department responded by stating that the car posed a “possible hazard to the public.”

“Oil is leaking,” says the narrator. This is a condensed version of the information.