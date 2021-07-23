After a teen airdropped a photo of an airsoft gun to other passengers, the plane was evacuated and searched.

After some passengers said they received an unsolicited photo of an airsoft pistol, a plane at San Francisco International Airport was cleared of passengers and searched on Thursday.

An airport spokesperson informed KNTV that a youngster onboard the plane used the AirDrop technology to send the photo to some of his fellow passengers who had Apple gadgets with them. Officials asked passengers on board United Airlines Flight 2167 to disembark so that everyone could be rescreened and the plane could be thoroughly examined, according to the spokeswoman.

Christopher Beale, a San Francisco-based independent radio personality, told SFGATE that his mother was one among the passengers forced to exit. Beale captured the incident as recounted to him by his mother in a series of tweets he sent Thursday afternoon.

In his first tweet on the incident, Beale said, “My Mom’s flight out of SFO was detained on the tarmac because someone was airdropping indecent photographs to multiple passengers.” “How come people are like this!”

Later, Beale told SFGATE that the image of an airsoft gun was the source of concern. The shot was taken on a different day, according to an airport spokeswoman, and not at San Francisco International Airport or any other airport. The teenager did not have the airsoft gun with him on the plane, according to the spokesperson during his interview with the channel.

According to Beale, passengers were rescreened as airport officials examined the plane to ensure there were no dangers onboard. Except for the youngster accused of sharing the photo with others on board, all passengers were allowed to reboard the plane, according to Beale.

“My poor Mom had a wild afternoon at SFO when her flight was stopped on the tarmac due to…well a prank,” Beale said after sharing a link to the SFGATE piece.

According to SFGATE, a spokeswoman for the San Francisco Airport Commission confirmed the information Beale supplied.

The jet was scheduled to take departure at 2 p.m. local time, with a destination of Orlando, Florida, according to the airport’s flight tracker. The plane was almost three hours late, and it didn’t take off until. This is a condensed version of the information.