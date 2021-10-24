After a teacher’s alleged ‘terrorists’ joke, an Arab-American student is’shocked.’

After a teacher allegedly made an insensitive remark about “terrorists” in response to an inquiry, an Arab-American high school student was left “shocked.”

Mohammed Zubi, a senior at Ridgefield Memorial High School in Bergen County, New Jersey, said the remark happened as he was asking a math instructor if he could finish an assignment as homework on Tuesday.

According to WABC, the teacher, whose name has not been revealed, made the claimed remark loud enough for most of the pupils in the class to hear.

“We don’t engage with terrorists,” he replied, according to Zubi. “So I turn around and ask my buddy, ‘Did he really just say that?’ and she said yes.” “So I look around in astonishment, and there are people laughing and other people in shock, and I turn around and ask my friend, ‘Did he really just say that?’ and she answered yes.” Another senior, Vuk Tomasese, said they heard the remark as well, and that the teacher was aware that Zubi was of Arabic heritage and a Muslim.

Following the claimed remark, Zubi has not returned to school, where he is the soccer team’s captain. Shortly after making the statement, the unnamed teacher reportedly informed the student that he “didn’t mean it that that.”

Zubi’s family is said to have a connection to Ridgefield Memorial High, as his mother worked there previously and his older brothers were graduates.

“I don’t want to go back; I’m feeling uncomfortable,” Zubi explained. “I don’t want to see anyone, and I’ve been in my room all day—don’t want to see my friends, especially after what that instructor said to me.”

The issue was brought to the attention of WABC by the superintendent of Ridgefield Public Schools. The district stated that the subject is a “personal matter” and that no statement would be made at this time. The district has also been approached by Washington Newsday for comment on this article.

“It’s nearly unbelievable; we’re flabbergasted, as to why a teacher would say something like this to a pupil.” In a statement to WABC, Salaedin Masksut, a spokeswoman with the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ New Jersey chapter, said.

A similar incidence of alleged Islamophobia occurred earlier this month in New Jersey. Despite the young girl’s objections, a teacher at Seth Boyden Elementary in Maplewood was accused of “forcibly” removing a second-grade student’s headscarf, according to WABC. This is a condensed version of the information.