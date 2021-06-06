After a strange difficulty locating Mo Brooks, Eric Swalwell files a Capitol Riot Lawsuit against him.

After months of a weird effort to track down former President Donald Trump’s fervent admirer, California Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell “finally” served Alabama Republican Congressman Mo Brooks with a U.S. Capitol riot lawsuit.

On Sunday, Brooks accused Swalwell of “sneaking INTO MY HOUSE” to serve his wife with a lawsuit he filed in March against Trump and some of his major Republican allies, alleging that they were involved in the deadly January 6 rioting. Brooks stated that he is considering bringing criminal trespassing charges against the California congressman who has been attempting to locate the elusive Trump ally and Senate contender for months. Swalwell went to great lengths to serve Brooks with the Capitol lawsuit, even employing a private detective to track him out.

After failing to locate Brooks for several months, Swalwell had to ask a federal judge for a 60-day extension last week. The judge, on the other hand, turned down a request from the US Marshals Service to track down the evasive lawmaker.

“Well, Swalwell finally performed his job and served the complaint,” says the author (on my WIFE). HORRIBLE Swalwell’s team committed a CRIME when they illegally entered my home and accosted my wife! Criminal trespass in the first degree is punishable under Alabama Code 13A-7-2. A year in prison. A $6000 fine has been imposed. “There will be more!” Brooks posted Sunday afternoon after changing his Twitter handle to “Endorsed By President Trump.”

“Eric Swalwell, if you’re out there, I’ll see you the next time we’re in Washington,” Brooks said to a Mobile, Alabama, radio station last week as he attempted to serve him with the lawsuit.

Brooks, Trump, and many GOP political friends, including Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, are accused of being “responsible for the injuries and destruction” that occurred on January 6 in the US Capitol, according to Swalwell’s lawsuit. The complaint focuses on remarks provided by Brooks and the other defendants at rallies leading up to the January 6 attacks, which resulted in the deaths of five individuals.

On January 6, Brooks declared to a loud throng outside the White House, “Today is the day American patriots start bringing down names and kicking ass.” Brooks went on to talk about how his forefathers “sacrificed their blood” to give us the freedoms we have today.

“The heinous events of January 6 were a foregone conclusion.” This is a condensed version of the information.