After a SpaceX rocket launch, the Sirius XM-8 satellite is sent into orbit.

SiriusXM’s SXM-8 satellite was successfully launched by SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 rocket in the early hours of Sunday, according to the firm.

SXM-8 was later launched into orbit around the Earth in an elliptical orbit.

SiriusXM, a New York-based broadcasting firm that offers satellite radio content, will renew its fleet with the $225 million satellite. It is expected to serve its consumers for the next 15 years.

SpaceX’s previous attempt to launch SiriusXM failed miserably. SXM-7 was launched safely in December, however an anomaly occurred after it reached orbit. The spacecraft was declared useless as a result of the failure.

Live coverage of the most recent mission was available on Twitter, YouTube, and SpaceX’s website.

SXM-8 mission broadcasted in real time bJFjLCzWdK https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK https://t.co/MesakMwAaY https://t.co/MesakMwAaY

6 June 2021 — SpaceX (@SpaceX)

The Falcon 9 rocket took off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 12:26 a.m. ET.

It was the third trip for the reusable rocket, which had previously been used in the company’s two prior astronaut missions. The Crew-1 (November 2020) and Crew-2 (April 2020) missions will send NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

On its latest journey, the lower two-thirds of the rocket—which contains fuel and engines and is known as the “first stage”—boosted the 70m (229 ft) tall structure spaceward.

About 2 minutes 30 seconds into the journey, another portion of the rocket, known as the “second stage,” was designed to split from this base, carrying the satellite into space.

SXM-8 was kept safe in a protective pod at the rocket’s very top. When the pod reached space, it was jettisoned because its protection was no longer required.

The rocket’s lower part landed on the ground and was later recovered by SpaceX’s “Just Read the Instructions,” an autonomous spaceport drone ship based in the Atlantic.

The corporation also aimed to recover the pod, which was on its inaugural mission, using its two similar recovery vessels, the Go Searcher and Go Navigator.

Since its first flight in September 2008, SpaceX, Elon Musk’s private corporation, has been engaged in 125 launches and 87 landings, according to its website.

In that time the company has reused 66 rockets, but its engineers are working on a fully reusable launch of a giant rocket, dubbed “Starship,” which SpaceX. This is a condensed version of the information.