After a severe COVID diagnosis, a 24-year-old is given the choice of a double lung transplant or death.

Blake Bargatze, 24, is encouraging people to be vaccinated after a long battle and a double lung transplant.

According to WBAL-TV in Baltimore, Maryland, Bargatze attended a concert in his native state of Florida in March. He had not been vaccinated, and despite wearing a mask, he had not anticipated the enormous throng.

“There were way too many [people], and I was getting pretty hot, so I pulled [my mask]off, which was maybe not the best decision,” Bargatze added.

Bargatze became ill two days later and was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I had a really horrible headache and body aches, and then I developed a really high fever—it went from 102 to 103 and up to 104 [degrees],” he explained.

On April 10, he was admitted to the hospital and intubated. Cheryl Nuclo, his mother, had him airlifted to an Atlanta hospital, where she lived. His prognosis was not good, according to doctors.

“They gave me the option of getting a double lung transplant, which is the only way I can survive, or we can make you comfortable enough for you to pass,” Bargatze explained.

Bargatze selected the double lung transplant because he wanted to fight.

After finding that the University of Maryland Medical Center had had successfully conducted two double lung transplants on COVID-19 patients, he decided to get his transplant there.

Dr. Robert Reed, medical director for lung transplantation at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, described him as “young, determined, and willing to move to Baltimore.”

“His lungs appeared to be in bad shape. They appeared to be little liver bits. They didn’t appear to be lungs at all; they were red and hazy. “Those lungs couldn’t be saved,” Reed explained.

“COVID just annihilated them. He said, “They chewed them up.”

Bargatze underwent his transplant in June and is currently recovering at his mother’s home in Ellicott City, Maryland. He takes 50 tablets per day.

When Bargatze was diagnosed in March, 8.4% of Floridians in his age group had been vaccinated.

