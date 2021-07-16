After a robot and gas are deployed by the Lubbock SWAT team, the standoff in Levelland, Texas comes to an end.

During a standoff in Texas, one police officer was murdered and four others were injured when a SWAT squad used gas and a robot to enter the suspect’s residence.

The male suspect, identified as Omar Soto-Chavira, was apprehended by police at around 11:30 p.m., more than 10 hours after a standoff with authorities began, according to the Associated Press.

During the standoff, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Josh Bartlett was shot and died.

Three more officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. According to the Associated Press, Levelland Police Sergeant Shawn Wilson underwent surgery for a gunshot wound and is currently in stable condition.

According to Levelland Police Department Chief Albert Garcia, the standoff began on Thursday when a local homeowner noticed a man walking around with a huge pistol.

The guy surrendered after a SWAT squad used gas and a robot to enter his residence, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. There are no other details about the robot available.

The Levelland Police Department has been approached for comment by this website.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.