After a Republican senator tweeted about troops in Taiwan, China’s state media issued a war warning.

After Senator John Cornyn wrongly tweeted that there were 30,000 military stationed on Taiwan, the Global Times, a Chinese state-run media source, warned the US that a “all-out war” would ensue if it dispatched troops to the island.

Cornyn compared the number of troops in Afghanistan in recent months to those stationed overseas, notably 30,000 troops in Taiwan, on Monday. Cornyn later deleted the tweet once it was pointed out that the number was inaccurate, but Chinese state media accused him of “testing” China with the assertion.

“According to one source, Cornyn misunderstood that number for the number of former US forces stationed on Taiwan island before to the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States. I believe the senator is not perplexed, and he wants to see how we respond. On Twitter, Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, said, “My response to him is war.”

Beijing considers Taiwan to be an integral part of its territory, and Chinese President Xi Jinping called reunification a “historic goal” this summer. According to Xi, any attempt to separate Taiwan from China must be “completely defeated.”

Officials from China and op-eds in the Global Times have been warning about the possibility of military confrontation in the region, a message the publication reaffirmed on Tuesday. If Cornyn’s tweet was correct, which it isn’t, an op-ed in the Global Times claimed that China will “kill” US forces and “forcefully realize reunification.”

“[If there are US soldiers in Taiwan], we believe an all-out battle across the Taiwan Straits will erupt fast, with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army wiping out the US forces, liberating the island of Taiwan, and putting an end to the Taiwan matter once and for all,” the op-ed stated.

The Defense Manpower Data Center of the Department of Defense recognized 30 active duty military troops in Taiwan in a June report. Two Navy personnel, 23 Marines, and five Air Force personnel were among those killed. That’s a lot less individuals than Cornyn mentioned in his tweet.

Cornyn was contacted by this website for clarification on the source of his military numbers, but he did not respond in time for publication.

