After a relative died of COVID, radio host Erick Erickson called anti-vaxxers “idiots.”

After a family member died from the COVID-19 virus, conservative radio talk show personality Erick Erickson called anti-vaccination campaigners “idiots.”

Erick Erickson, host of WSB-The AM’s Erick Erickson Show, alleged on Wednesday that a healthy, unvaccinated relative of his recently died of coronavirus. There were no comorbidities in the relative’s case, such as obesity or advanced age, that would have increased their chance of hospitalization or death.

Anti-vaccination messaging, according to Erickson, influenced his relative’s decision not to get the vaccine. Erickson went on to describe “organized efforts to undermine vaccine trust…. a truly wicked thing” and a “sin.”

“Listen to this, you idiots,” he added, addressing those attempting to erode vaccine trust. “What I’m concerned about is that some of you are afraid of obtaining [the vaccine]because you’ve heard individuals on the internet lie to you and don’t realize it.”

“I don’t care if you don’t want the vaccine,” he said, “but I do care if you’re out there spreading lies, misinformation, and disinformation and wilfully destroying people’s trust with a vaccine.”

Erickson expressed his displeasure with two groups of anti-vaccination advocates in particular. First and foremost, he condemned anti-vaccination demonstrators who shut down a Georgia immunization center last weekend. Health-care personnel and others seeking vaccinations were harassed by the protesters.

He also spoke out against anti-vaxxers who have been spreading a statistic that 60 percent of persons in Israel hospitalized with severe COVID-19 were completely vaccinated, according to a recent report.

The figure was recently highlighted in an op-ed by American mathematician Jordan Ellenberg in the Washington Post on August 31. The figure has been used by anti-vaxxers as proof that the COVID-19 vaccines are ineffective. However, Ellenberg cited the erroneous statistic as an example of a phenomenon known as “Simpson’s paradox.”

In his op-ed, he stated, “Simpson’s paradox is a caution that the whole of the data often looks weirdly different than the sum of its parts.”

While it’s true that 60% of Israel’s COVID-19 patients are vaccinated, he emphasized that this high rate is likely due to the fact that 80% of the country’s eligible population is vaccinated.

