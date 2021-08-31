After a recorded altercation with a black woman, a white Chicago cop was sent to desk duty.

According to the Associated Press, a white Chicago police officer has been placed on paid desk duty pending an inquiry into his conduct in connection with a recorded struggle with a Black lady in a park while she walked her dog on Saturday.

After reviewing the officer’s body camera footage from his contact with Nikkita Brown, the city’s police oversight agency, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), recommended that he be suspended from policing or placed on administrative duty while under investigation. On Monday, Police Superintendent David Brown chose the latter.

Brown’s lawyer said in a statement on Saturday that the officer, whose name has not been revealed, approached her shortly after midnight and confronted her for being in the park after it had closed. Brown is seen walking away from the officer, who then pursues her and appears to attempt to confiscate her phone. Brown cries, “Let go!” and fights to get away from the cop as he appears to grab her.

Brown’s attorneys argued the event was a “clear case of racial profiling” since he tried to tackle her while grabbing her body while she screamed for help.

Andrea Kersten, COPA’s temporary chief, stated, “If infractions do occur, COPA will hold the officer accountable.”

They accused the officer of beating their client “violently” and “for no cause.”

“During this unprovoked attack, Ms. Brown’s phone is knocked from her hands and she is knocked out of her shoes,” the attorneys claimed.

When she is eventually free, she can be seen scooping up her phone from the ground and walking away with her dog on video. Her lawyers claim she went home, dialed 911, and filed a report with a sergeant.

They noticed numerous other people in the park that night, including a group of roughly four white people who were walking behind her.

Nikkita Brown is said to be suffering from “emotional damage” as a result of the “brutal, unjustified, and unlawful attack.”

The case had been brought to COPA by the Chicago Police Department.

